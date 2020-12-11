Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti would have its official launch in 2021

Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti, this new graphics card may be reaching consumers next year 2021.

There have been a lot of rumors about the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti recently, that it would fill a $ 800 performance and price gap between the 3080 and the 3090, and if a couple of new leaks are anything to go by, this new graphics card may. be reaching consumers next 2021.

HP’s OEM Nvidia GPU driver update support list appears to have listed some unconfirmed Ampere cards, such as an RTX 3080 Ti, an RTX 3070 Ti, a non-Ti RTX 3060, and an RTX 3050, which did. launching it would likely become the cheapest GPU in the Ampere lineup.

The rumors get louder

La Verdad Noticias informs you that there is also another leak coming from the graphics card manufacturer Manli, which registered a number of GPUs with the Eurasian Economic Commission, confirming many of the same cards mentioned in the HP leak, however, it is not known. mention the RTX 3050.

As they are rumors, it is better to take all this as a pinch of salt until Nvidia confirms the existence of new Ampere cards; just because products are registered in these databases does not necessarily mean that they will see the light of day.

And with stocks short, we’ve seen manufacturers make U-turns on some of their decisions recently.

If the RTX 3080 Ti is confirmed, we expect Nvidia to at least try to match the considerable 16GB of VRAM in AMD’s latest RX 6000 series cards, as opposed to the current 10GB RTX 3080s.

With an RRP of $ 699 for the current 3080 and $ 1,499 for the 3090, a 3080 Ti could be priced very similarly to AMD’s $ 999 flagship, the RX 6900 XT.

If rumors of an RTX 3050 turn out to be true, it would also become Nvidia’s entry-level GPU in its RTX 30 series, costing even less than the current cheapest $ 399 card, the RTX 3060 Ti.



