NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti may come earlier than expected

The American video card manufacturer introduced its RTX 30 series graphics cards in September. Introducing the RTX 3060 Ti graphics card at the beginning of December, NVIDIA continues to work without slowing down. The company, which plans to launch many cards in 2021, will also focus on Ti models. These include the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, which rivals the RX 6900 XT with its performance. So what will the RTX 3080 Ti features be like?

Recently, RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3050 cards appeared on HP’s leaked driver update list.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti debut may be in February

Entering NVIDIA’s production line, the RTX 3080 Ti can also be introduced as a card from the SUPER series, depending on the situation. However, NVIDIA is not expected to offer the SUPER series this early. The PG132 SKU20 graphics card, which will probably be called RTX 3080 Ti, will come with 20 GB GDDR6X VRAM. The biggest competitor of the graphics card, which will be located between the RTX 3090 and RTX 3080, is the Radeon RX 6900 XT.

The NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti may be introduced in February earlier than expected. The RTX 3060 model is expected to be introduced in January. Depending on the situation, there is a possibility that the RTX 3050 model will come as a 6 GB RTX 3060. Although the naming issues are still unclear, many new RTX 30 series graphics cards will be introduced by NVIDIA in 2021.

RTX 3080 Ti features, based on the GA102 GPU, also includes a 384-bit bus width. The total power of the card is expected to be at the level of 34 TFLOPs. However, the existing API, driver and application infrastructure cannot fully utilize this muscle power. For this reason, NVIDIA graphics cards cannot be scaled directly with TLFOP value.

Radeon RX 6700 and RX 6700 XT cards are expected to be introduced in January. AMD plans to produce plenty of graphics cards with high price / performance ratio in the remaining period.



