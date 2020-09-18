Nvidia RTX 3080 pre ordered, dropped to black market

The Nvidia RTX 3080 graphics card was launched and the disappointment started just seconds later. All major online stores in the US are out of stock. In addition, there were reports that there were at most 10 products in physical stores. As a result, opportunists on eBay are trying to cash out the stock shortage, in other words, the RTX 3080 fell into the black market. Few people who want to enjoy the graphics card actually seem to have a confirmed order.

The graphics card is listed on eBay at high prices of hundreds of dollars – in some cases, even thousands of dollars – at a label price of $ 699. And PC gaming fans went crazy by claiming that Nvidia held a sloppy launch just one day after US retailers alike similarly broke early pre-orders for Sony’s upcoming PlayStation 5.

A list of filtered eBay listings here shows many RTX 3080 cards that are sold for between $ 1000 and $ 2500. Most of these are “buy now” listings, and it’s unclear whether sellers actually have a card purchased from a physical retailer, or whether an upcoming online order submission is approved. Therefore, it is difficult to say which product entries are actually affordable, reliable. However, it seems clear that the RTX 3080 has become the favorite of traders just hours after it goes on sale.

Nvidia made a statement about the sale of RTX 3080

Nvidia made a statement about the situation in the following hours. He admitted that the early sale was invaded by bots and black marketers. The Verge site has published the full text of the company’s statement.

This morning, we saw unprecedented demand for the GeForce RTX 3080 from global retailers, including the NVIDIA online store. We tried to launch the NVIDIA store at 6 a.m. Pacific time. Despite the preparation, the NVIDIA store was full of traffic and encountered an error. We managed to fix the issues and sales started to be recorded normally.

In order to stop bots and traders in the NVIDIA store, we do everything humanly possible, including manually reviewing orders to deliver these cards into the hands of legitimate customers.

There was an inventory of more than 50 major global retailers at 6 am Pacific time. Our NVIDIA team and partners are shipping more RTX 3080 cards to retailers every day.

We apologize to our customers for the experience this morning.

While Apple, Samsung, and other companies in the consumer electronics industry have properly managed product launches of their top-rated devices such as their new flagship smartphones, gaming companies are committed to ensuring clear and concise ways to secure pre-orders and final purchases of limited-supply vehicles. seems far behind in determining and presenting to fans.



