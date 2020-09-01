NVIDIA RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 Here are the Features!

NVIDIA’s highly anticipated new generation graphics cards have leaked with the features of the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090, 2 top-class models from the RTX 3000 series.

NVIDIA’s next generation GeForce RTX 3000 series is highly anticipated. While it is known that the RTX 3000 series, which has been written and drawn a lot about to date, will make important updates in Light Tracking, namely Ray Tracing technology, the new graphics cards will provide exciting improvements in graphics performance.

While the features of the RTX 3000 series have been kept largely a secret until now, what kind of features the cards will have is a matter of curiosity. Interestingly, however, Gainward and Zotac’s RTX 3000 series graphics cards have already emerged.

According to the news shared by Videocardz, Gainward and Zotac have leaked RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 screen profits from the RTX 3000 series. Thus, the features of these 2 graphics cards also appeared.

GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 graphics cards, which will come out of Gainward’s Phoenix series, will come in RGB design. The GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090, which will be powered by the NVIDIA GA102 GPU, will have 3-fan ventilation, while the NVLink SLI will only be available for the RTX 3090.

So, what are the features of video cards?

The GeForce RTX 3080 features are as follows:

– 4352 CUDA Cores

– 10 GB GDDR6X 19.5 Gbps Memory

– 1740 MHz Clock Speed

– 320W

DisplayPort 1.4a (3 pieces), HDMI 2.1

– PCI Express Gen 4

– NVIDIA Ampere Architecture

2nd generation Ray Tracing Cores

– NVIDIA DLSS

– NVIDIA G-Sync

– Game Ready Drivers

– Microsoft DirectX 12 Ultimate

– NVIDIA GPU Boost

– Vulkan RT API, OpenGL 4.6

– VR Ready

The GeForce RTX 3090 features are as follows:

– 5248 CUDA Cores

– 24 GB GDDR6X 19.5 Gbps Memory

– 1725 MHz Clock Speed

– 360W

DisplayPort 1.4a (3 pieces), HDMI 2.1

– PCI Express Gen 4

– NVIDIA Ampere Architecture

2nd generation Ray Tracing Cores

– NVIDIA DLSS

– NVIDIA G-Sync

– NVIDIA NVLink (NVIDIA SLI)

– Game Ready Drivers

– Microsoft DirectX 12 Ultimate

– NVIDIA GPU Boost

– Vulkan RT API, OpenGL 4.6

– VR Ready

While the technical specifications of the RTX 2080 and RTX 2090 graphics cards of the Gainward Phoenix series are like this, there will of course be some changes in different brands. Among the Zotac versions of the cards, it is known that the 3-fan and RGB pattern design will be adopted, while the information has leaked that there will be a dual-fan version only for China.



