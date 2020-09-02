NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti with 16GB memory leaked!

Among the NVIDIA RTX 3000 series graphics cards introduced on September 1, the models RTX 3070, RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 were found. According to a new leak, NVIDIA may introduce the RTX 3070 Ti in the coming days.

NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti appeared!

NVIDIA’s new family of graphics cards has made a splash on the computer gaming side. Although the 3070 and 3080, which have an affordable price for their performance, seem like the stars of this year, unexpectedly, the 3070 Ti with 16 GB of RAM has emerged.

According to V ideocardz’s report, the new video card is listed in the specifications of the Lenovo Legion T7 desktop gaming computer. The graphics card, which will be positioned between 3070 and 3080 in terms of performance, stands out from both graphics cards with 16 GB of RAM.

It was also revealed that the computer to be released by Lenovo will have 3070 and 3080 models besides the 3070 Ti.



