Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti introduced! Here are the details

Nvidia introduced the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, the first member of the RTX 3060 family supported by the Ampere architecture and the second generation Nvidia RTX. According to the information provided by the company, the GeForce RTX 3060, which offers incredible ray tracing and DLSS performance to the most popular games of the season, will go on sale tomorrow.

The previous generation GeForce RTX 2080, which is stated to be built on the world’s most powerful PC gaming platform, has ray tracing and artificial intelligence supported DLSS, and is available for sale at an overseas price of $ 399, offering 1080p and 1440p gaming experience at $ 699 It is also stated to be faster than SUPER.

“We’re entering a big holiday season with ray-traced effects coming to Cyberpunk 2077, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Watch Dogs: Legion, and more,” said Matt Wuebbling, vice president of global GeForce marketing at Nvidia. “There’s no better way for gamers to enjoy the latest ray-traced games or get powered by creative and productivity workflows than the rest of the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 30 Series.”

The RTX 3060 Ti supports all three of the GeForce gaming innovations, including Nvidia DLSS (Nvidia Deep Learning Super Sampling), Nvidia Reflex and Nvidia Broadcast, which accelerate performance and improve IQ. They form the basis of the GeForce gaming platform, bringing unique performance and features to games and gamers everywhere, along with real-time ray tracing.

Nvidia DLSS: AI Gift Gamers Love

Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing games, from in-game physics and animation simulation to real-time rendering and AI-powered streaming. Nvidia DLSS, powered by artificial intelligence processors dedicated to GeForce RTX graphics cards called Tensor cores, increases frame rates while creating beautiful and clear game images and provides gamers a performance margin to maximize ray tracing settings and increase output resolutions. DLSS is currently available in more than 25 games and more are added every month.

Nvidia Reflex and Broadcast: Ultimate Gaming

Nvidia Reflex technology makes games more responsive by reducing system lag (or input lag), giving players an extra advantage over competitors in competitive multiplayer games. Nvidia Broadcast is a suite of audio and video AI enhancements that users can apply to conversations, Skype calls and video conferences, including virtual backgrounds, motion capture and advanced noise cancellation.

Advanced GeForce Experience Features

All Nvidia GeForce graphics cards utilize GeForce Experience, a tool used by tens of millions of gamers to optimize game settings, save and load the game, stream games, take screenshots, and download and install Game Ready Drivers. The latest features include:

One-click automatic GPU Tuning: GeForce Experience now supports GPU Tuning, which can automatically create overclocking profiles using an advanced scanning algorithm.

Improved in-game monitoring layer: Now adds performance stats, temperatures and latency metrics, including Nvidia Reflex Latency Analyzer stats, to GeForce Experience’s already robust in-game interface.

Players who purchase a new GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card or system for a limited time receive a one-year subscription to the Nvidia GeForce NOW cloud gaming service.

GeForce RTX 3060 Ti price and release date

GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is available as of December 2 exclusively by card providers such as ASUS, Colorful, EVGA, Gainward, Galaxy, Gigabyte, Innovision 3D, MSI, Palit, PNY, and Zotac, starting at $ 399, including stock clocking and factory-overclocked models. will be available as motherboards.

