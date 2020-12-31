NVIDIA RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti features leaked

Introducing three models from the RTX 30 series in September, NVIDIA recently introduced the RTX 3060 Ti model at the beginning of December. Planning to introduce new graphics cards in 2021, the American video card manufacturer will include high and low-priced cards. Among these cards, the ones that excite the most are the RTX 3050 Ti and RTX 3050. So what are the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti and RTX 3050 features?

The RTX 3080 Ti is expected to be introduced in January or February.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti features seen on Lenovo R5 chassis

The graphics cards appearing in Lenovo’s Legion R5 28IMB05 model computer cases extend to the RTX 3070 at the top. RTX 3060 Ti is not included in these cases, while RTX 3050 Ti and RTX 3050 cards from the RTX 30 series are used. We have stated that the RTX 3060 may be a 6 GB version, but this card may be introduced as the RTX 3050 Ti. In his view, NVIDIA has chosen this route.

The most striking features of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti and RTX 3050 cards are that they have 4 GB and 6 GB VRAM, respectively. Coming with 3x DP 1.4a and 1x HDMI 2.1, RTX 3050 Ti offers richer connectivity options than its brother RTX 3050. Of course, these connection features can be changed with special design cards.

RTX 3060 seems to come with 12 GB of VRAM. It was interesting that the RTX 3060 Ti came with more VRAM than the RTX 3070, although there was a similar leak on Asus’ site before. The main reason NVIDIA made such a choice for the RTX 3060 Ti is probably because AMD graphics cards have plenty of VRAM.

Although the VRAM value does not affect the performance after a certain point, users can better think of graphics cards with high VRAM value.



