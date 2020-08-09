NVIDIA RTX 3000 Series Features and Date of Introduction

Some features and possible introduction dates of the RTX 3000 series cards, which will be shaped on NVIDIA’s Ampere architecture, have emerged. According to the source, NVIDIA plans to introduce a total of 6 different cards in the upcoming period, and will show 3 of them for the first time in September.

NVIDIA, one of the largest graphics card manufacturers in the world, continues to work without slowing down for RTX 3000 series cards, which are planned to be introduced before the end of this year. These cards, which will be shaped on the Ampere architecture, have previously appeared with many different leaks and claims. Now some features of the cards and a possible introduction date have emerged.

According to Wccftech, NVIDIA will release three different graphics cards next September. The first of these will be the RTX 3080 Ti model, which will replace the RTX 2080 Ti, with 24 GB vRam and 384 bit bus width. The card, whose name is still unclear and may be called RTX 3090, is expected to be introduced in the second half of September.

RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 will also be introduced in September:

According to the source, another card to be introduced in the second half of September is the RTX 3070.This model, which will be more budget-friendly compared to the RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti, is expected to have 8 GB vRAM and 256 bit bus width and replace the RTX 2070 / RTX 2070 Super models. .

As you can imagine, the RTX 3080 will replace the RTX 2080, one of the top models of the previous series. Unlike other cards, the source says the RTX 3080 will be introduced “in mid-September”. So, we can see this model a little earlier than the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 models, or a little later. In addition, the future of the graphics card with 10 GB vRAM and 320 bit bus width is also among the information transferred.

At this point, the RTX 3080 model is expected to have a 20 GB version. NVIDIA will likely position this model as a rival to AMD’s high-end Big Navi card, which is said to have 16GB of vRAM. This card is expected to come to light in the first half of next October.

Next generation cards will come with massive power increases:

According to the leak, NVIDIA plans to release six different Ampere cards in the coming period. The first four of these models were as above. The remaining two models are said to be a special version of the RTX 3060 and RTX 3070. However, there are not many details about these models.

The previous benchmark results showed us that the Ampere-based RTX 3000 series will provide up to 50% performance increase over the current generation cards. In addition, each card in the new series is expected to have huge increases in ray tracing performance compared to the previous generation. All of this means that the company’s new cards can come up with a high price point.



