Nvidia Releases Official Drivers for Windows 11

Nvidia: This Tuesday (20), Nvidia released its first official drivers for Windows 11, Microsoft’s new operating system. With the new feature, users who joined the Insider testing program will have a user experience with greater quality and stability on the platform, especially when it comes to games.

In this context, the software presents improvements for games with support for RTX technologies, such as Red Dead Redemption 2 (2018) and Chernobylit (2019). In addition, Nvidia brought support for more monitors and implemented extra “optimized experience” profiles for GeForce Experience settings.

Nvidia’s new drivers, version 471.41, arrived for Windows 11 just days after Intel “crossed the finish line” in first. Last week, Team Azul released the new version of its Intel Graphics software with support for the upcoming Microsoft operating system, making it the first company to achieve the feat.

You can download new Nvidia drivers directly into your GeForce Experience app by clicking on the “Drivers” tab.