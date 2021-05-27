NVIDIA Releases GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Announcement

NVIDIA has released a promotional video about the GeForce event and the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card on its Twitter account. There were many rumors that NVIDIA would launch the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card. As of yesterday, an 11-second promotional video was released on the NVIDIA GeForce official account under the Get Ready title on Twitter.

The announcement of the GeForce event, which will be organized by NVIDIA, was made in the published video.

A GeForce event is taking place on May 31st

The date of the GeForce event, which will be organized by NVIDIA, has been announced as May 31. At the same time, there are rumors that NVIDIA will also announce the new RTX 3080 Ti graphics card. The time of the event is known as 22:00 PT on May 31 or 01:00 ET on June 1.

https://twitter.com/NVIDIAGeForce/status/1397568207448326144

It is estimated that the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card and the RTX 3070 Ti graphics card may also appear on May 31. It is stated that the RTX 3080 Ti graphics card will contain 12 GB of GDDR6 memory and will increase by 2 GB from the memory available in the RTX 3080.

It is expected that it will include a 384-bit bus. This bus exactly overlaps with the RTX 3090. At the same time, it is among other information that there is an increase in memory bandwidth compared to RTX 3080.

Speaking of the graphics card, we also need to touch on the issue of crypto money. The newly released RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti include a hash limit for Ethereum mining. NVIDIA has recently brought this limit for the newly produced RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 graphics cards. Thus, NVIDIA branded the new cards as Lite Hash Rate, or LHR.

GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card placed between RTX 3090 and RTX 3080

When we look at its technical specifications, we see that the RTX 3080 Ti graphics card will offer a performance between RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 graphics cards. When it comes to pricing, the RTX 3090 has a sales figure of $ 1499. Therefore, the selling price of the RTX 3080 Ti graphics card is expected to be in the $ 1000 band.

Finally, if we come to the graphics card supply problem, NVIDIA has an explanation on this subject. NVIDIA has warned that this supply shortage will continue throughout 2021. For this reason, the release of the RTX 3080 Ti graphics card does not seem to be of much help with supply shortages.