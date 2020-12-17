NVIDIA Reflex, technology that reduces lag

NVIDIA Reflex is a technology from GeForce and RTX cards that measure and reduce system latency in competitive games. In addition to the titles already supported, such as Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone, four other new games will receive support: CRSED, Enlisted, Mordhau and Warface.

Still on NVidia, the company continues with its promotion to those who purchase their new line of RTX 30 series video cards. Consumers who purchase a GeForce RTX 3080 or RTX 3090 from official resellers until January 11 , will carry a copy of the Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War game.

Reflex is a revolutionary package of GPU technologies, G-SYNC monitor and in game functions that measure and reduce system latency in competitive games. Among the games that already support it are Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Call of Duty: Warzone, Fortnite, Valorant, Destiny 2, and Apex Legends.

According to NVidia itself, in some games, Reflex is able to improve the player’s response time by up to 30%. Check out a video below showing the difference of the game with and without Reflex technology in action



