Nvidia reduces its minimum requirements for monitors

After the silent launch of the GeForce GT 1010, aimed only at acting as a video output, Nvidia acts again without much fanfare. The company has just reduced the minimum requirements for a monitor to receive G-Sync Ultimate certification, which promises to guarantee the best experience for users of the branded cards.

In addition to undergoing a battery of tests and having the appropriate chip for G-Sync processing, monitors with Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate used to be VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certified, achieving up to 1000 nits of brightness and relying on Full Array Local Dimming (FALD), a technology that, quite briefly, has zones along the entire length of the panel that reduce glare according to the displayed content, without affecting illuminated areas.

That has just changed, as on its official website Nvidia now cites “realistic HDR” as one of the requirements for G-Sync Ultimate. The company did not announce the changes, which were then noticed by the PC Monitors website. This is complemented by the announcement of G-Sync Ultimate monitors during CES 2021 that featured only DisplayHDR 600 or even DisplayHDR 400.

In response to the widespread disclosure of changes on the internet, Nvidia issued the following statement:

At the end of last year, we updated G-SYNC ULTIMATE to include new display technologies like OLED and edge-lit LCDs. All G-SYNC Ultimate displays are equipped with advanced NVIDIA G-SYNC processors to deliver a fantastic gameplay experience including realistic HDR, excellent contrast, cinematic colors and ultra-low latency. While the original G-SYNC Ultimate displays featured 1000 nits with FALD, new displays, such as OLED, deliver infinite contrast at just 600-700 nits, and multi-zone displays with edge-lit LCD offer remarkable contrast at 600-700 nits. G-SYNC Ultimate was never defined only by nits, nor did it require VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification. Regular G-SYNC panels are also equipped with NVIDIA G-SYNC processors.

The Acer X34 S monitor was wrongly listed as G-SYNC ULTIMATE on the NVIDIA website. It should be listed as “G-SYNC” and the page is being corrected.

As the PC Gamer website recalls, even though nits were not the only point that defined G-Sync Ultimate, the ability to reach 1000 nits was one of the characteristics most evidenced by Nvidia’s marketing during the announcement of the new certification. In addition, as we have seen, the extremely high level of brightness was considered one of the requirements, at least until November last year.