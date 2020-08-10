Nvidia promotional video for RTX 3000 launch

After recent rumors indicating the arrival of Nvidia’s new video card family in September, the manufacturer published a teaser on its Twitter for the GeForce line that points to the date of August 31 for the unveiling of a major new feature. The post is accompanied by a big burst of light, and makes reference to GeForce 256, launched in 1999 as “the first GPU on the market”.

Nvidia GeForce 256 was the debutant of the GeForce line, and differentiated itself from its competitors by unifying several aspects of visual processing on a single chip, being the first graphics processor to be architected the way we know them today. So we can expect the RTX 3000 family to bring upgrades or features as revolutionary as its ancestor.

The announcement reinforces the leaks of the possible launch dates for the plates, with the 3080 and 3080Ti having their sales start in September, 3070 in October and 3060 in November, a little different than seen in past generations, with the plates intermediates reaching consumers two months earlier than usual.

Rumors in the past have already shown that the Ampere family should in fact bring significant increases in performance, in addition to even more robust features. A jump of an impressive 50% in performance has already been mentioned, as well as high values ​​of VRAM, which would reach 24GB, and even a dedicated chip for Ray Tracing processing. The news would have a price in consumption, however, with the manufacturer also debuting a new 12-pin connector to supply the energy demand of the new chips.

Anyway, it doesn’t take much now to finally have official information on the RTX 3000 series. The big announcement comes on August 31, and Nvidia is expected to reveal more details on how and what will be announced in the coming days.



