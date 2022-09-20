Nvidia Officially Announces RTX 4090 and 4080 GPUs for Desktop PCs

Nvidia has announced a new flagship GPU as part of its RTX 4000 series of graphics cards, the successor to its nearly two-year-old RTX 3000 series.

Using Nvidia’s new Ada Lovelace architecture, which uses third-generation DLSS, the first GPU is the GeForce RTX 4090, which includes 24 GB of G6X memory and is claimed to be two to four times faster than the RTX 3090 Ti, Nvidia’s previous flagship GPU. . The RTX 4090 will cost $1,599 and will be released on October 12.

The RTX 4080 was also announced with two memory configurations: 12 GB and 16 GB. It is claimed that the RTX 4080 is two to four times faster than the RTX 3080 Ti. Although the release date of the RTX 4080 GPUs is not specified, Nvidia says that the cards will be released sometime in November. The RTX 4080 with 12 GB of G6X memory will cost $899, and the 16 GB variant will cost $1199.

During the presentation, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang spoke in detail about the new RTX 40 graphics architecture. Huang notes that the Ada architecture includes third-generation RTX, which boasts new features including real-time path tracing, as well as third-generation Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS). It is reported that DLSS 3 is able to generate additional frames and increase the performance of the game up to two times.

Overview of the first three generations of RTX. | Image: Nvidia

