NVIDIA offers guarantees to the European Commission for the purchase of ARM

NVIDIA: In another chapter of the long “novel” of the acquisition of British chip designer ARM by NVIDIA, formalized in September 2020, the American video card maker offered concessions to the European Commission, on Wednesday (6), to secure the approval of the US$54 billion (R$297 billion) deal.

The concession, in this sense, represents some valuable asset, not disclosed by the European Commission, to serve as a kind of guarantee that the deal will be carried out, and that it works as a security for the representatives of the European Union (EU), also guardians community competition rules, may extend the date of their review of the merger of the companies.

With this, the executive body of the EU set a deadline of October 27 for its decision. Of course, representatives will meet with other interested parties, such as NVIDIA competitors and ARM customers, before deciding whether to accept the concessions, demand more, or initiate a four-month investigation.

After it announced the purchase of ARM from Japanese group SoftBank, the deal caused discomfort in several sectors of the world economy. The big question is that the British company is responsible for the architecture of 95% of the processors that equip smartphones in the world. The concern is that if it is actually sold to a single chip supplier, it will have an unequal market advantage.

From the outset, the proposed acquisition was challenged by global tech heavyweights such as Google, Microsoft and Qualcomm, who make their own processors but rely on ARM technology. The companies demanded that the US FTC, the agency responsible for free competition in the country, start an analysis of the acquisition.

In Europe, in addition to the European Commission, the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has been investigating the case since January