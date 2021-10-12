NVIDIA Launches RTX Board Promotion With Guardians Of The Galaxy

NVIDIA: The new game from Marvel, Guardians of the Galaxy, is ready and is scheduled for release on October 26th. Taking advantage of the hype over the game and Children’s Day, NVIDIA launched a promotion: when buying a gamer PC or notebook equipped with GeForce RTX Series 30 cards, the customer gets a copy of the game.

It’s important to make it clear that, as with other NVIDIA promotions, the game only comes to those who buy a notebook or PC that’s already equipped with the cards — but it doesn’t apply to those who buy a separate card to build their PC. The participating products are: GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 Ti, 3080, 3070 Ti, 3070, 3060 Ti and 3060.

According to the brand, these cards are ideal for playing the new Guardians of the Galaxy with high image quality and technologies like Ray Tracing and NVIDIA DLSS. From what we’ve seen in the last trailers, Marvel’s game footage really is beautiful and full of color — however, from the leaked information so far, the minimum game requirements are a GTX 1050 or AMD Radeon RX 560. Investing in an RTX is your choice.

How to redeem the game from the NVIDIA promotion?

If you are looking for a PC gamer and already want to take advantage of the promotion, know that the redemption is made by the GeForce Experience platform, from NVIDIA. You make your purchase by October 28th and enter your invoice information in the system to receive your gift. Just don’t forget to ask for ransom by January 6, 2022, when it’s all over.

To make this idea of ​​buying a new computer in October more attractive, NVIDIA is also having some offers on the website, on the occasion of Children’s Day. Just check it out correctly if the product you’re looking at is part of the game’s promotion, right? Anyway, you can also expect to buy the game, starting on the 26th of October.

So, you already have your setup ready for the release of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy? Let us know in the comments and keep visiting Voxel to keep up with all the news about this and other games.