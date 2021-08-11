Nvidia Launches RTX A2000 With High Performance and Compact Body

Nvidia launched this Tuesday (10) its newest Ampere GPU: the RTX A2000 — designed for professionals and focused on 3D modeling or other areas that demand good graphics performance with the best cost-benefit.

Despite its small size, the RTX A2000 doesn’t compromise on performance and delivers 8 teraflops of performance. Specifications include 3,328 CUDA cores, 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM and 6,001Mhz memory clock. Power consumption is at 70W, according to Nvidia.

Designed to increase performance in 3D modeling and rendering software such as Blender and Autodesk 3ds Max, the graphics card is based on Nvidia’s Ampere architecture. As a result, the product includes dedicated 2nd generation ray tracing cores, 3rd generation tensor cores, artificial intelligence tools, and PCIe 4 support.

Compact in design, about 6.8 cm tall and 16.7 cm long, practically half the size of the RTX 3090, the GPU includes a single blower for cooling and comes with four DisplayPort 1.4 ports on the rear, ideal for workstations with multiple monitors. The company aims to reach consumers who work remotely with the creation or editing of graphic media, which can be adapted to workstations of varying sizes.

Nvidia will have partner companies to launch the RTX A2000 on the market, including Asus, Dell, HP and Lenovo. Thus, the graphics card is expected to debut in October at an approximate value of US$450, or R$2,347 in direct conversion.

So far, Nvidia has not announced a date to arrive in Brazil, but the GPU already has an official website in our language.