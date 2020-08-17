Nvidia Launches Ready Driver 452.06 WHQL

Nvidia is already preparing to launch its new series of GeForce gamer cards, having confirmed last week that it will hold an event on September 1st to reveal the RTX 3000 family. Several details about the company’s next generation of GPUs have already been leaked. , including the existence of the RTX 3090, the use of the new GDDR6X memories and a possible performance jump of an impressive 50% compared to the previous line.

While we wait for the announcement, the company is dedicated to the support of its cards already present in the market, having launched today the newest Game Ready Driver. From number 452.06 WHQL, the update brings good news, preparing the GeForce line for one of the biggest releases of the week, Microsoft Flight Simulator, which arrives tomorrow on PCs and has already had its minimum and recommended specifications released.

Other titles that are also being optimized include Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, A Total War Saga: TROY, released last week via the Epic Games Store, and the beta of the Shadowlands expansion from World of Warcraft. The driver also adds support for G-SYNC on 8 new monitors, including models from ASUS, Acer and Lenovo, which you can see in the following list:

Acer XB273U GX – VRR between 48 and 240Hz

Acer VG272 LV – VRR between 48 and 165Hz

Acer XV272 LV – VRR between 48 and 165Hz

Acer CP5271U V – VRR between 48 and 170Hz

Acer X34 GS – VRR between 50 and 180Hz

ASUS PG329 – VRR between 50 and 165Hz

IO Data GC252UX – VRR between 55 and 240Hz

Lenovo Y25-25 – VRR between 48 and 240Hz

Finally, the update also adds new settings to optimize 23 new games, including Death Stranding, Carrion, Destroy All Human! and others. The Game Ready Driver 446.14 WHQL should now be available through the company’s GeForce Experience program.



