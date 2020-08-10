NVIDIA Launches a 21-Day Countdown on Twitter

Known for its hardware for gamers, NVIDIA has started a countdown with the name #UltimateCountdown from its official Twitter account. After this 21-day countdown, the new generation GeForce RTX 3000 series based on Ampere is expected to be shown for the first time on August 31, 2020.

The countdown image contains two different expressions, 21 days and 21 years. The first of these, that is, 21 days falls on 31 August 2020. As you might expect, 21 years refers to the past, not the future. At this point, the phrase 21 years probably symbolizes the date August 31, 1999, when NVIDIA announced the GeForce 256 for the first time.

The countdown has begun for GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics cards:

Rumors have been around for a while that NVIDIA will introduce the next generation of Ampere-based cards next September. The company would debut three different graphics cards, namely the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3080 and RTX 3070, next September. However, if we look at the last share to be made, things are not exactly like this.

Considering the importance of August 31, 1999 for NVIDIA, it seems possible that the next generation Ampere-based GPUs will be released on the 21st anniversary of the company’s first GPU. In this way, the company can meaningfully commemorate the first NVIDIA GPU released, while promoting the next generation cards.



