NVIDIA killer AMD Big Navi VRAM will surprise

While a year has passed since the introduction of Radeon RX 5700 and 5700 XT cards, details about the new AMD graphics cards have started to come as the end of the year. These graphics cards, which will use the RDNA 2 architecture, will come under the code name Navi. This graphics card series features a flagship AMD named Big Navi. According to recent leaks, the AMD Big Navi graphics card will surprise with its VRAM value.

New Radeon graphics cards are expected to be introduced at the end of the year. In addition to Radeon graphics cards, AMD will introduce 4th generation Ryzen processors at the end of the year.

AMD Big Navi graphics card surprises with VRAM value

With the RDNA 2 architecture, AMD aims to experience a 50 percent increase in performance compared to the previous architecture, and will have Navi cards produced by improved 7 nm. The commercially available RX 5000 series came with a 7 nm production a year ago. Using TSMC-produced chips, AMD will struggle with NVIDIA’s Ampere graphics cards. Ampere graphics cards may come with 8 nm Samsung manufactured chips instead of 7 nm TSMC production.

Twitter user Rogame stated that there will be four different versions for Navi 21 graphics cards. Some details about the features of the cards also appeared. The VRAM value of the AMD Big Navi graphics card was leaked as 16 GB. In addition, Navi graphics cards come with 80 controllers (CU) and 5120 stream cores (stream processors). NVIDIA uses mostly CUDA cores in graphics cards.

According to information leaked by Rogame, the next four models for Navi 21 are as follows:

Navi 21 XTX (0x731F: D0)

Navi 21 XT (0x731F: D1)

Navi 21 XL (0x731F: D3)

Navi 21 XLE (0x731F: DF)

When we compare the given code names with the Radeon RX 5000 series, it turns out which board is at what level. The code name XTX was previously used for the 10th anniversary edition of the Radeon RX 5700 XT, one of AMD’s most powerful cards. The code names XT for the RX 5700 XT, XL for the RX 5700 and XLE for the 5600 XT were used.

According to the leaks, AMD plans to offer at least two different models for the Big Navi graphics card. One of these is expected to have 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM, while the other is expected to have 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM. The 16GB VRAM flagship bus interface is stated to be 512-bit, while for the 12GB model it is stated that this value is 384-bit.

The model with 16 GB VRAM capacity will likely be the model with the code name XTX. However, according to the leaks, there is a possibility that the new XTX model is a special model with liquid cooler. In this case, the flagship will come with the code name XT.

While the model with the code name XL is expected to come with 12 GB VRAM, the model with the code name XLE is expected to come with 8 GB VRAM. In addition, the new Navi graphics cards will also support hardware-assisted ray tracing technology.

The new Navi 21 graphics cards are expected to be released in November. On the other hand, Ampere graphics cards of NVIDIA will take their places on the shelves in September.



