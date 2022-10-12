Nvidia introduces the first wave of games with DLC 3.0 support and new RTX 4080 tests

What just happened? Nvidia RTX 4090 is finally launched, and with it the latest version of Deep Learning Super Sampling technology, exclusive to Lovelace DLSS 3.0. Team Green has already announced 35 games that will support DLSS 3.0. Now we know that five of them will receive it within the first week. Unfortunately for Cyberpunk 2077 fans, CD Projekt Red is not one of them.

Nvidia writes in its message that the first AAA game to receive DLSS 3.0 support will be Microsoft Flight Simulator on October 17. Simulator is one of the most demanding games you can play today. According to Nvidia, even a powerful RTX 4090 can output “only” 74.7 frames per second at 4K with maximum settings, but this number more than doubles to 152.7 frames per second with DLSS 3.0 (all tests are conducted in performance mode). As you can see in the charts, Nvidia also showed figures for the unreleased RTX 4080 16 GB and 12 GB, and the previous card is not that far from the flagship.

Another major game on the list is A Plague Tale: Requiem, which is scheduled for release on October 18. We recently learned that the sequel to the excellent Innocence requires an RTX 3070 for only 60 frames per second at 1080p. DLSS 3.0 more than doubles the frame rate of the unreleased RTX 4080 series, adding about 70 frames per second to the already impressive 106.3 frames per second RTX 4090.

The other three supported games are not as popular as the other two: Early access to the Battle Royale Super People already has support, and Justice: Fuyun Court and Loopmancer are getting it today.

Nvidia writes that the next DLSS 3.0-enabled game after Requiem will be F1 2022, although it is only reported that the update will be released “soon”.

There is no mention of when CD Projekt Red will release the Cyberpunk 2077 update, which will add a new and improved ray tracing: Overdrive mode and DLSS 3.0 support, although you can already see what a performance boost this technology gives the game in the form in which it was created. available for reviews.

Be sure to check out our full RTX 4090 review and all our tests, including DLSS 3.0 performance in several other games.