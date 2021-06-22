Nvidia Introduces Notebooks With GeForce RTX 30 GPUs in Brazil

Nvidia held an event today (22) to present the first notebooks with RTX 30 graphics cards in the Brazilian market. The devices stand out for bringing graphics chips based on the Ampere architecture, which brings enhanced support for technologies such as Ray Tracing and DLSS.

The company released six notebooks that are already available in Brazil, which operate in different market segments and bet on the versatility of being able to play and work on the same machine. The laptops have the mobile versions of the RTX 3060 and RTX 3070 video cards.

See below the models of RTX notebooks that can be purchased in Brazil, as well as the Nvidia GPUs used in its interior and the price. In addition to the Brazilian brand Avell, Gigabyte and Acer are already marketing notebooks with new video cards in our country.

Avell Gamer Storm ONE – RTX 3060 (R$ 11,999 at Avell store)

Avell A70 LIV – RTX 3060 (BRL 12,999 at Avell store)

Avell A72 LIV – RTX 3060 or RTX 3070 (from R$ 13,999 at the Avell store)

Gigabyte G7 – RTX 3060 (currently unavailable)

Gigabyte G5 – RTX 3060 (from R$10,399 at the KaBum store)

Predator Triton 300 – RTX 3060 (currently unavailable)

Out there, the cheapest notebooks from the Ampere family arrive with the RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti, the entry-level video cards of the line. The company said that more GPU-equipped products from the series will be available in Brazil soon. In all, more than 140 laptops equipped with the new components have already been introduced internationally.

Game market growth

The company’s goal with the RTX 30 line notebooks is to bring the ability to run high-end games to more users, in addition to ensuring performance for professional functions. According to Nvidia’s figures, the company has sold, in the last seven years, more than 50 million laptops with GeForce graphics.

The company also points out that buyers are increasingly likely to purchase a gaming notebook when choosing a laptop. In addition to playing games with Ray Tracing and DLSS, the latest machines with chips from Nvidia also feature optimizations for live streams and video calling, which has increased the adoption of laptops by streamers, professionals and students.

According to Nvidia, professional and live broadcast software, such as Streamlabs and Photoshop, are already among the most used programs in machines based on RTX GPUs. The adoption of updated hardware guarantees optimizations when using the tools for work and streaming.

According to Nvidia, more than 70 computer software already have improvements when running on RTX GPUs. Support in games is also getting wider: today, more than 170 games support RTX technologies such as Ray Tracing and DLSS.