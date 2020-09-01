NVIDIA introduces GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3070

NVIDIA introduced the long-awaited new RTX 3000 series graphics cards at its online event today. Graphics cards will be released with price tags similar to the previous RTX series.

NVIDIA introduced its long-awaited new RTX series graphics cards at its live online event today. The company’s first ‘Ampere’ architecture graphics card series was unveiled with the GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 members. The new series brought many performance improvements with it.

NVIDIA introduced RTX graphics cards with ray tracing technology 2 years ago. The GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, the most powerful model of the first RTX series, made it possible to play 60 FPS games at 4K resolution. But according to NVIDIA’s statement, the new series will bring the gaming experience to even higher levels.

NVIDIA introduced the GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3070:

According to the statement made in the live broadcast, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 will be almost twice faster than the RTX 2080. On the other hand, the GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, which will come with 8 GB of RAM, will be faster than the RTX 2080 Ti. Moreover, the prices of the new graphics cards will be almost the same compared to the old series.

The GeForce RTX 3080 in NVIDIA’s new series will have 10 GB of RAM and a two-fan setup. While one of these fans extracts exhaust air from the graphics card, the other fan will supply air to the graphics card. Models that will come from third-party graphics card manufacturers will likely have a traditional triple or dual fan setup.

The NVIDIA RTX 3080 will have 30 shader teraflops and 58 RT teraflops. One of the biggest increases coming with Ampere architecture will be in AI Tensor Cores. The new graphics card will increase the number of AI Tensor Cores from 89 on the RTX 2080 to 238. The features that the graphics cards will offer are not limited to this.

Both the RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 will be among the first graphics cards to support HDMI 2.1. HDMI 2.1 will pave the way to reach 120 FPS at 4K resolution. In addition, thanks to the variable screen refresh rate support, televisions will reach the fluency of Freesync or G-Sync monitors.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 with 8K 60 FPS support was introduced:

NVIDIA also introduced the new flagship graphics card GeForce RTX 3090 at the event. The RTX 3090, which will be released as the most expensive model of the company for now, will bring 8K resolution games into our lives. Moreover, this video card will allow us to experience 8K resolution at a value like 60 FPS.

The flagship graphics card will come with 24GB of GDDR6 RAM. The video card will support HDMI 2.1, the same as the RTX 3080 and RTX 3070. The RTX 3090 will have 36 shader teraflops. In addition to the new graphics cards, the company also shared the RTX IO technology with us.

RTX IO technology introduced:

According to the information shared at NVIDIA’s event, RTX IO will act as a new way for GPUs to open compressed textures. The technology will take advantage of Microsoft’s DirectStorage technology. In this way, RTX graphics cards will be able to do the work of dozens of processor cores.



