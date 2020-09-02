NVIDIA has released new video for Cyberpunk 2077!

NVIDIA introduced the RTX 3000 family, the Ampere-based graphics card series, on September 1, 2020. Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the games shown live during the promotion of these cards. New details and a new video about the highly anticipated production have emerged.

New video for Cyberpunnk 2077 has arrived!

In the video shared by NVIDIA, it was revealed that the RTX 3080 or RTX 3090 graphics card was used, and in this way, high graphics quality, all technologies actively looked like the game. Here is the new video for the game!

According to what was revealed in the shared video, the game, which will be available on November 19, will use NVIDIA’s technologies and new generation graphics cards to the fullest. The game developed by CD Projekt Red carries high level of craftsmanship in terms of advanced ray tracing technology, lighting, shading and coating.

In the video, you can understand how much of the graphics difference is when NVIDIA technologies are turned on and off.



