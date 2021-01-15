Nvidia has made a statement regarding stock issues

Popular graphics card manufacturer Nvidia has significantly increased its graphics card sales with the new generation technologies it has produced recently. Nvidia, which has become the number one choice of users with its new generation graphics cards, could not meet the increasing demands and users experienced stock problems. An explanation came from Nvidia about the stock problems experienced.

Stock problem is expected to occur in the new generation RTX 30 series

19th Annual J.P. Speaking at the Morgan Tech / Auto Forum Conference, Nvidia Finance Manager Colette Kress made a statement regarding the stock problems experienced. Kress stated that it is not possible to keep stock levels in line with customer demands. Kress also stated that there is not much stock at the moment and he expects this to remain so in the first quarter of the year. This situation indicates that there will be a stock problem until at least April.

Elaborating his explanations on stock issues, Kress said, “To talk about supply, we must first discuss demand. Overall we had an outstanding holiday season. Our overall Ampere architecture and ray tracing is truly a real success. This demand remained strong for a long time. Therefore, the supply is currently limited. We think that overall channel inventories – our AIC partners as well as our e-commerce and retail channels – are likely to be weak during Q1. Our overall capacity just couldn’t keep up with the general strong demand we saw, ”she said.

In addition, Kress assured that Nvidia is working every day to improve our overall supply situation.

Finally, the stock issue is expected to affect the upcoming RTX 3060.