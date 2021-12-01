Nvidia has leaked a new RTX graphics card model

Nvidia leaked the new RTX graphics card in the patch notes of the new graphics card driver it released last week.

In some periods, Nvidia can squeeze new ones among the existing card models. In such cases, the newly announced graphics card(s) are slightly more powerful than the cards of the same model. Nvidia has leaked a new graphics card model, in the 497.09 graphics card driver version.

Nvidia leaks 12GB RTX 2060 Super graphics card

The new graphics card was leaked in the patch notes of the 497.09 driver published on Nvidia’s site on Wednesday. It turned out that Nvidia’s new graphics card model, the 12 GB RTX 2060 Super, is supported with the 497.09 driver. Although Nvidia has not officially introduced the graphics card yet, the phrase in the patch notes winks at the future of a new graphics card. You can see the statement of GeForce RTX 2060 12 GB graphics card on page 8 of the PDF at this link.

Nvidia introduced some RTX 2060 Super offerings to the market in early 2021. The company did not perform a promotion for users, their purpose was only to survey the market. Meanwhile, Nvidia continued to produce RTX 3000 series cards. For a long time, rumors of a 12GB RTX 2060 variant had excited users. Some rumors that appeared on Twitter and YouTube also pointed to the future of the new graphics card. Still, users preferred to approach the rumors carefully.

Since then, this new graphics card has remained a rumor until Nvidia’s minor bug was revealed. Although Nvidia has not yet officially announced the 12 GB RTX 2060 Super graphics card, the phrase in the PDF gives a certainty to the graphics card. Normally, RTX 2060 Super models have 8 GB of VRAM, and this new 12 GB model will be able to offer wider usage areas.

The price and availability of the new graphics card are not yet known. It is also unknown whether Nvidia is planning a launch for the card. It is thought that Nvidia deliberately made this leak to prepare the market for the new graphics card.