NVIDIA GTC 2021: Watch the live opening keynote

NVIDIA GTC 2021: This Monday (12th), the 2021 edition of NVIDIA’s GPU Technology Conference (GTC) begins, awaited annual event by the graphics processor manufacturer in which she reveals some of her next news. Brand CEO Jensen Huang will open the conference in a lecture broadcast live from his home.

Held on the Internet due to the restrictions caused by the new coronavirus pandemic, the NVIDIA GTC 2021 will have around 1,500 sessions online until next Friday (16), addressing the most varied themes and projects developed by the company based in California ( U.S).

According to the company, this year’s event will not only focus on games and new video cards. Subjects such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, health and the automotive market, among others in which technology can bring advances, will also be part of the discussions.

One of the highlights of the conference should be the Tegra chip with support for Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) that will be in the next version of the Nintendo Switch, bringing improvements in the GPU and CPU, in addition to allowing the transmission of 4K images on TVs. News regarding other products developed by NVIDIA is also expected.

Keynote NVIDIA GTC 2021: How to Watch Live

In the opening lecture of NVIDIA GTC 2021, Huang “will share the company’s vision for the future of computing”, according to the company’s official blog, commenting on software, services, the cloud and will also detail the company’s vision on the “Factory of the Future”.

The keynote with Jenson Huang will be broadcast live from 12:30 pm (Brasília time) on Monday (12), which can be followed on the NVIDIA YouTube channel and also by the link below:

This is the first event of the conference, which will also include other live broadcasts, recorded presentations, podcasts, training, interactive sessions and much more, available for free to anyone interested in participating, from anywhere on the planet.

The complete list of events, as well as the names of the participants and other details are available on the GTC 2021 website.