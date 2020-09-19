NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090’s Initial Benchmark Scores

The first benchmark results of NVIDIA’s new generation graphics card GeForce RTX 3090 appeared. According to the results obtained RTX 3090; 20% faster than RTX 3080 and 50% faster than RTX 2080 Ti.

NVIDIA recently announced the RTX 3000 series graphics cards. The most powerful model of this series was the GeForce RTX 3090, which stands out with its price.

Looking at the benchmark results, those who currently use the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and want to get the fastest graphics performance seem to turn their route to the GeForce RTX 3090.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 first benchmark results

The resulting screenshots show the tests conducted in 3DMark Time Spy, Port Royal and Firestrike and some overclocking scores. Well, let’s get to the point of wonder, what about the benchmark results? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 managed to score 10,300 points in Time Spy Extreme and 20,000 points in Time Spy. In other words, NVIDIA’s new flagship; 20% faster than GeForce 3080 and 50% faster than GeForce 2080 Ti.

In addition, a user named Vmanuelgm, a member of the overlock.net forum, took the performance results one step further. According to the user’s claim, the power consumption increased from 390 W to 550 W with the mod. However, power consumption was not the only thing that increased. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 also managed to see 21,905 in the Time Spy benchmark score. In Time Spy Extreme, the score increased from 10.300 to 11.186 with the mod.



