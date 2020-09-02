Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Most Powerful Gaming GPU

Nvidia announces its most powerful gaming GPU to date

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 has just been announced, ushering in a new generation of Ampere graphics cards.

While rumors that Nvidia was working on an ultra-powerful RTX 3090 have been around for a while, many people (including us) struggled to believe them. After all, the last time Nvidia released an ‘x90’ GPU was in 2012 with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 690, which like the GTX 590 it replaced, was a dual-GPU card.

So we’re pleased to be proven wrong, as the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 is official, and it’s a beast. It’s easily the most powerful gaming graphics card Nvidia has ever made, and it will easily pull the PS5 and Xbox Series X out of the water when they launch later this year.

If you’re as excited about the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 as we are, keep reading as we’ve got everything we know so far about the new GPU below, along with the latest rumors and speculation.

RTX 3090 Release Date

Wccftech has released rumors that Nvidia will release three new graphics cards in September, followed by another GPU in October and two more at a later date yet to be decided, with the RTX 3090 possibly released in the second half of September, after the launch of the RTX 3080 in mid-September.

In fact, those rumors were very positive, with the RTX 3090 launch date officially revealed as September 24.

RTX 3090 Price

We had been bracing for a hefty RTX 3090 price, considering the specs, and while we don’t know the price of the RTX 3090 yet, rumors have suggested it could be as high as $ 2,000 / £ 1,500 / AU $ 2,800.

In the end, it wasn’t that expensive, at $ 1,499 (about £ 1,100 / AU $ 2.00), but that means it would be one of the most expensive gaming graphics cards in the world. If you were thinking of getting the RTX 3090 then it looks like you will need to save.

RTX 3090 Specifications

For a super high price, I would expect the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 to be a super powerful GPU, and although we won’t know how powerful it is until our full RTX 3090 review, which should arrive soon, on paper. At least it looks like that’s what we’re getting, along with rumors that the RTX 3090 will be 50% faster than the RTX 2080 Ti.

The official specifications for the RTX 3090 are:

Nvidia GeForce RTX CUDA Cores: 5248

Memory: 24 GB GDDR6X

PCIe interface: 4.0

This is a huge leap from the RTX 2080 Ti, and that 24GB of memory could put you in the RTX Titan terror. Nvidia’s Titan GPUs, which while based on the same technology as the company’s gaming GPUs, are in fact aimed at content creators and come with high price tags that are relatively affordable compared to professional GPUs.

That amount of power takes … a lot of power, and rumors suggest that the GPU will be huge and will require an adapter to connect to the power supply.

The 24GB of GDDR6X video memory was long rumored and features a speed of 19.5Gbps, with a power consumption of 350W (again as rumored before).

We also know that manufacturers like Asus and Zotac will make their own versions of the RTX 3090, which might have slightly different specifications (although still very powerful).



