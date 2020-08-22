Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 latest photo and price leak

Photos of the GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card, which we expect Nvidia to announce soon, fell on social media. Photos shared by a user with the pseudonym @GarnetSunset and a cloud security researcher do not look fake. It also coincides with the designs we’ve seen for Nvidia’s next-generation Ampere graphics cards.

Either way, it seems to be wary of the latest leak. Because the source is not a source that we have witnessed many leaks before. At the same time, the price information in the tweet shows us that it would be appropriate to act cautiously.

@GarnetSunset says in his first tweet that the overseas price will be around $ 2,000, but later corrects it at $ 1400. The second price has been mentioned before by others. On the other hand, he once again states that this is the RTX 3090. Nvidia may use a different naming system for its next generation GPU, but we’ve started seeing the 3090 tag frequently lately.

Nvidia RTX 3090 will be a large GPU

It is clear that the forthcoming RTX 3090 will be a fairly large GPU. When juxtaposed with the current generation RTX 2080, it makes it look quite small.

If this is indeed Nvidia’s top-of-the-line graphics card, we can say that the RTX 3090 will be a three-slot GPU. We understand this from the fitting. And, apparently, the GPU can present size problems for smaller cases, or there may be some trouble supporting it when you insert it into the PCIe slot.

As mentioned, the design is similar to some of the photos that appeared before. A large-sized heat duct was also noticeable in the leaked photos of the RTX 3080. That large heat duct was supported by a pair of fans. There are also two fans here, one in the front and one in the back.

It was said that this graphics processor, which was stated to have high power consumption with a high TDP value of 350W, could be used with a new power connector. The expectation grows stronger when we see the size of the hardware with the latest leaked photos.

The source on Twitter also shared prices for the rest of the Ampere GPU series. In another tweet, he noted that the foreign price of the RTX 3080 will be $ 800, and the RTX 3070 will be sold for $ 600. RTX 3060 will have a price of $ 400.

If these leaks are correct, initially all prices will increase by as much as $ 50-100 over the RTX 2000 series. By the way, it is said that RTX 3070 and 3060 series will not be introduced in the Ampere series in the first place. For this reason, it is useful to be suspicious of the latest price gossip.



