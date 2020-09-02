Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 bigger than Xbox Series X

Nvidia announced on Tuesday (01) its new generation of video cards, the GeForce RTX 3000 family. Composed of the RTX 3070, 3080 variants and the debutant 3090, the series marks the biggest performance leap in the history of the company’s gamer line, reaching 50% of gain in performance when compared to its predecessor.

Following the figures released by the manufacturer, GPUs even leave the PS5 and even the Xbox Series X behind, with their roughly 30 TFLOPs of computing power, against the 12 TFLOPs of the Microsoft device and the most modest 10.28 Sony console TFLOPs.

Everyone's busy comparing the new RTX GPUs to the next gen consoles.

But has anyone mentioned the RTX 3090 is TALLER than the Xbox Series X?! pic.twitter.com/upvczsm8iY — Shen Ye (@shen) September 1, 2020

And by the way, this will not be the only aspect in which the Ampere family outperforms new video games. Engineer Shen Ye, from the HTC Vive team, published a full-size comparison of the powerful RTX 3090 and its more modest sister RTX 3080 against the Xbox Series X and PS5 on his Twitter account, also adding the PS4 Pro and the Xbox One X.

The image shows that Nvidia’s new top of the line gets to be bigger than almost all consoles, including the Series X, which despite not having the most advantageous dimensions, something that remains in charge of the PS5, is still relatively large. Thus, buyers of the 3090, which will already have to deal with the salty price of US $ 1,499 (~ R $ 8,000), will also have to prepare for the dimensions, listed as 313 x 138mm, occupying three motherboard slots.

The GeForce RTX 3090 also impresses in its specifications, bringing more than 10,000 CUDA cores, more than twice the RTX 2080Ti, 24GB of VRAM GDDR6X with 1TB / s bandwidth and 350W TDP. The card, along with the rest of the RTX 3000 line, will hit the market in September, including in Brazil, where it can cost a frightening R $ 10,000.



