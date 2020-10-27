NVIDIA, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with 9,984 CUDA Core

Introducing the new graphics card series in the past weeks, NVIDIA is working on a model between RTX 3080 and 3090, according to the latest information. This model, which will probably appear as 3080 Ti, will host 9,984 CUDA cores according to shared information.

NVIDIA introduced the new graphics card series GeForce RTX 3000 in recent weeks. It was said that the new series had almost twice the performance of the previous generation. Despite this proven claim by NVIDIA, graphics cards were released at an extremely affordable price for performance.

Although NVIDIA only included 3 members in its new graphics card series, this would not always be the case. While waiting impatiently for the addition of new members to the series, a user named ‘kopite7kimi4virgil’ on Twitter made an exciting post. The user stated that NVIDIA is running on the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti.

NVIDIA is working on an intermediate model:

The user we mentioned correctly shared several features of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3000 series months ago. Stating that NVIDIA is working on the RTX 3080 Ti, the user also shared some features of the graphics card. According to the sharing, the new graphics card will host the chip named GA102-250-A1.

The video card, which is said to be GA102 based, will have 384 bit GDDR6X memory according to the user’s share. In other words, the video card will come before us as either a 12 GB or 24 GB video card. According to another detail in the share, RTX 3080 Ti will host 9,984 CUDA cores.

As we understand from the shared features, NVIDIA is developing an intermediate graphics card that is more powerful than the GeForce RTX 3080 but cannot compete with the RTX 3090. Questions such as when the company will introduce the new graphics card, when it will be released and what price will be left unanswered at the moment.

NVIDIA had a major stock problem with the RTX 3070, RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 graphics cards that it has already released. When the prices of the graphics cards, which attracted the attention of everyone around the world, were at the appropriate level, the stocks were finished as of the minute the video cards were put on sale. The lucky ones got their graphics cards.



