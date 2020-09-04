Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Highlights

Nvidia introduced the new RTX 30 series. The new series, which includes 3 different graphics cards, looks very ambitious in both performance and prices. It can be considered the middle segment of the cool features it has to offer for you and we explain Turkey’s RTX 3080 prices.

Nvidia introduced its new GeForce RTX series of graphics cards in its recent launch. Nvidia, which looks very assertive in its competition with AMD, with its new graphics cards under the name RTX 3070, RTX 3080 and RTX 3090, offers budget-friendly, average and high performance cards with 3 different graphics cards.

The RTX 3080 is said to offer gamers ultra-level gaming performance. Claiming to run 40% faster than previous generations, Nvidia is extremely ambitious not only in speed but also in memory, interface and performance with the RTX 3080. We shared with you all the features and price announced about Nvidia’s flagship RTX 3080 graphics card. We wish you pleasant reading.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 features

8704 Nvidia CUDA cores

Ampere Architecture

DLSS artificial intelligence acceleration

10 GB Micron GDDR6X memory

High resolution display support

New silent design with thermal focus

Compatibility with other components

Nvidia continues to add ambitious new models to its RTX series, which has made a big hit in the market. Behind the name of the series, RTX, is Ray Tracing, that is, ray tracing technology.

Thanks to the cores with Ray Tracing technology, the light beams are reflected from the graphics card to the monitor in a more realistic and natural way than other graphics cards. Powered by 58 RT-TFLOPS processing power, 2nd generation RT cores not only render the image, but offer twice the throughput, computation and shadowing operations compared to previous generations.

3rd generation Tensor cores

In addition to its RT cores, the RTX 3080, which also has 3rd generation Tensor cores, plans to offer users a gaming atmosphere that has never been seen before. Tensor cores powered by 238 Tensor-TFLOPS processing power work simultaneously with artificial intelligence technology such as NVIDIA DLSS, maximizing performance.

Tensor cores promise 2.7 times faster performance and throughput compared to the previous generation Turing graphics cards. RTX 3080, which has 8704 CUDA cores in total, contains 68 SM units. SM, Shader Model, is the system of the video card that calculates and processes models such as shading, lighting and reflection.

The Ampere architecture is claimed to be a technology that Nvidia has been working on for a long time and will be the most powerful graphics processor ecosystem the brand has ever offered. Ampere, which offers 40% more performance than previous generations like Turing, is twice as effective when it comes to energy efficiency.

The new GeForce RTX 3080 is a graphics card powered by GA102 graphics processor developed on the Ampere architecture. Supported by 8 nanometer production power developed by Samsung, RTX 3080 contains 28 billion transistors.

NVIDIA DLSS AI acceleration

DLSS, or Deep Learning Super Sampling, is testing artificial intelligence image processing technology developed by Nvidia specifically for the RTX series. The purpose of DLLS is to work with Tensor cores in the graphics card to maximize frame rate, graphics settings and resolution.

DLSS aims to maximize your ray tracing settings by continuously receiving feedback from your computer, thus maximizing the efficiency you can get from your graphics card. If you have an RTX graphics card, you can take a look at the video below to see the difference made by DLLS, which you can access via Game Ready drivers.

10 GB Micron GDDR6X memory

Nvidia claims that RTX models will have the fastest graphics memory in the world. RTX 3080 contains 10 GB GDDR6X graphics memory, which was created as a result of the cooperation with the Micron brand.

It has been spoken for a long time that the RTX 3080 will replace the RTX 2080 Ti. However, while the RTX 2080 Ti has 11 GB of memory, it is really curious why that 1 GB is cut off in the new graphics card.

Offering 320-bit memory interface width, RTX 3080 promises memory bandwidth from 700 GB to 1 TB per second during the data flow process.

High resolution display support

The maximum digital resolution that can be obtained from the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 is 7680×4320. The graphics card, which has 4 monitor outputs on it, is of a kind that meets the needs of broadcasters who use more than one monitor.

For the first time, we see HDMI 2.1 support on standard outputs. Thanks to HDMI 2.1, the image refresh rate can be increased to 120 Hz, while the resolution quality will be set to 4K. The other 3 outputs on the graphics card support DisplayPort 1.4a.

Thermally focused new design

One of the most striking features of Nvidia’s launch was the new design of the RTX 3080. The RTX 3080 does not position both fans at the front of the card, like the RTX 2080, and is designed with one fan at the front and the other at the back.

The design of the fans has been adjusted in this way to maximize the air flow. The GeForce RTX 3080 is tuned to suck in cold air from close to the user, while delivering hot air towards the back of the case.

Nvidia used one of the Founder Edition cooling designs for the RTX series. Predicting that a graphics card offering higher performance will work at higher temperatures, Nvidia tried to create a highly suitable ecosystem for cooling by covering 100% aluminum alloy coolers with nano-carbon.

Nvidia also claims that thanks to the integration of the fans with the graphics card and the tabs on the side of the card, the system works extremely quietly and the RTX 3080 will be 3 times quieter compared to Turing graphics cards.

GeForce RTX 3080 compatibility with other components

In order to achieve the high performance that the RTX 3080 offers, it is really necessary to have a powerful power supply. Nvidia recommends at least a 750 W power supply to run the RTX 3080, whose graphics card power is set to 320W.

In addition to all these, if your computer has powerful processors such as Intel Core i9-10900K or Ryzen 9 3950X, it will be very healthy to invest in a power supply of at least 1000W.

It is worth noting that the GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card works with a 2×8 pin power supply. Additionally, the graphics card is 11.2 “(285 mm) long and 4.4” (112 mm) wide. So let’s say that you will need at least 2 slots to connect the graphics card to your case.



