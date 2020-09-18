NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Finds $ 99K (!) Buyer on eBay

On eBay, which almost turned into the legal black market, a sold out RTX 3080 received an offer of 99 thousand dollars. Currently, there are many RTX 3080 advertisements on eBay that are sold at much higher than the original price of the product.

NVIDIA, one of the first manufacturers to come to mind when it comes to graphics cards, introduced the next generation RTX 3000 series graphics cards earlier this month. As you can imagine, the most striking model of the new RTX 3000 series was the GeForce RTX 3080, and the new generation graphics card was on sale as of last night.

While PC gamers have eagerly awaited NVIDIA’s new flagship graphics card, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that they were disappointed. Because on NVIDIA’s official website, many users could not even see the “Buy” button for the RTX 3080 and the graphics card was directly out of stock.

Some of the RTX 3080 advertisements on eBay

The main reason why the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 was sold out as soon as it went on sale was the shopping bots, and the opportunists who ordered more than one RTX 3080 through the software put the products on eBay before they reached their hands. Although the original price of the GeForce RTX 3080 on eBay ranges from $ 1000 to $ 5000, there are some sellers with higher eyesight.

RTX 3080 posting with an offer of $ 99,900

As of now, when you search for RTX 3080 on eBay, you can find dozens of different RTX 3080 postings. The most interesting of these is that an RTX 3080 auction with a starting price of $ 7,600 has received 131 bids so far, reaching $ 99,900. In addition, there are different advertisements on eBay with bids of over $ 77,000.



