NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Faster Than 2080 Ti

The benchmark results of NVIDIA’s RTX 3080 graphics card, which is one of the first companies that come to mind in terms of computer hardware and especially graphics card, came out. Looking at the scores, the RTX 3080 is 35% faster than the RTX 2080 Ti.

One of the first companies that come to mind when it comes to gaming graphics cards, NVIDIA’s Ampere Gaming CPU based graphics card GeForce RTX 3080 was claimed to be listed in 3DMark Time Spy Extreme Benchmark.

This graphics card will be one of the latest technology Ampere graphics cards that will be introduced in the coming months. The graphics performance of the GeForce RTX 3080 will be much higher than the Turing-based graphics cards released earlier.

GeForce RTX 3080 is 35% faster than RTX 2080 Ti

A Twitter user named Kopite7kimi who previously shared the performance details of the GeForce RTX 3090 / GeForce RTX 3080 Ti also shared the 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark performance of the RTX 3080. The resulting scores are remarkable compared to RTX 2080 Ti.

According to rumors, the GeForce RTX 3080 managed to score 8,600 Time Spy Extreme points. As you can see from the graphic above, Kopite7kimi shared that the score of RTX 3090 / RTX 3080 Ti graphics card is also 10,000. So the difference with the RTX 3080 is only 16%. In the RTX 2080 series, the difference in points between Ti and the classic model is around 25%.

The GeForce RTX 3080 appears to be 35% faster compared to the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, which means there will be a huge leap in performance compared to the previous Ti generation. Of course, considering that the vast majority of RTX 2080 Ti have unlocked clock speed, the performance difference between them and RTX 3080 is around 20% -25%.

GeForce RTX 3080 Ampere graphics card specifications

Since there are no official statements yet, we will act on the rumors about the card. Firstly, it is stated that RTX 3080 will have GA102-200-KD-A1 SKU. The reduced SKU will also play a role in the same 4352 CUDA cores. RTX 2080 Ti will be set at 68 SM in total.

The card, which will have GDDR6X 10 GB of memory, will run at 19 Gbps across the 320-bit data line interface with 760 GB / s bandwidth. At the moment, there is no information about faster GDDR6 features.

In the NVIDIA RTX 3080, there are rumors that the graphics card will feature a huge cooler with biaxial fan design. There are also rumors that the company has stopped producing the upper segment GeForce RTX GPU series to prepare for Ampere GeForce RTXs.



