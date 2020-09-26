Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Highlights

The RTX 3000 series new generation graphics cards introduced by Nvidia company have made a lot of noise thanks to their price-performance ratio. Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card attracted attention with its price and features.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card is powered by a GPU named GA104 developed by NVIDIA and contains exactly 5888 CUDA cores corresponding to 46 SM. The RTX 3070 is expected to provide a much better and powerful RTX experience with its CUDA cores as well as Tensor Cores and the next generation RT Cores known as Ray Tracing.

In addition, the RTX 3070, which is in a stronger position than the RTX 2080 Ti, known as the flagship of the previous series, is expected to provide high-level performance. Moreover, at a much more affordable price.

Nvidia has combined this powerful GPU of the RTX 3070 with 8 GB of GDDR6 memory. It is estimated to have a memory speed of 16 Gbps, although it is not definitely disclosed.

However, new cards, including the RTX 3070 model graphics card, also bring HDMI 2.1 support in addition to all these. Thus, the groundwork was prepared for the 120 Hz refresh rate in 4K resolution.

The memory bus of RTX 3070, whose memory speed is estimated to be 16 Gbps, is exactly 256 bits. In terms of bandwidth, it has a bandwidth of 512 Gbps. Looking at this figure, it can be said that it is well behind the RTX 3090 graphics card. However, in terms of price-performance, it is a fact that cannot be ignored that the RTX 3070 is a very suitable and useful video card.

In addition, there is a point where the RTX 3070 graphics card lags behind the RTX 2080 Ti, which is the memory bandwidth. While the RTX 2080 Ti has 14 Gb / s GDDR6 memory on the 352-bit bus, the RTX 3070’s memory will have 16 Gbps, but the total bandwidth will be 17% lower due to the 256-bit bus. This will make a slight difference at 1440p and lower resolutions.

Power inputs are among the features that differ with the new cards. Compatible with 8 pin connector inputs, RTX 3070 comes with an integrated 12 pin connector. If you want to upgrade your system with RTX 3070, you may need to purchase an additional cable.



