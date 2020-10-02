Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card delayed

Nvidia has decided to delay the release of the GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card for two weeks. The company stated that thanks to this delay, it can hold more stock before the product is released. In the statement made by Nvidia on the subject, the following statements are made: “We are aware that this situation will upset those who want to buy the RTX 3070 as quickly as possible. However, thanks to this change, our global business partners will have more stocks for the release period.

Nvidia launched the RTX 3080 last month. The stock of the graphics card was depleted as soon as it was released, and after a while the RTX 3080 was seen on pre-owned sites selling at exorbitant prices.

Nvidia, who had to apologize after what happened, stated that it was not prepared for this high demand. On the RTX 3090, the company apologized before launching the product due to low stocks. Stocks of the RTX 3090 were also soon out despite the high price.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 promises the best price-performance combination of the trio. The graphics card stands at the same point as the previous generation RTX 2080 Ti, which was sold for $ 999 at the time and still found buyers at very high prices. Considering this and similar situations, Nvidia’s desire to further strengthen its stocks for the $ 470 RTX 3070 seems meaningful. The video card, which was previously announced to be available on October 15, will be released on October 29.



