Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, 3080 and 3090: price

The company reveals the price of its ambitious new graphics cards, the release date and the editions available with pre-orders.

The North American firm Nvidia presented this Tuesday its new generation of graphics cards, the 3000 series; some processing units that claim to be the new benchmark in the mid and high range with three models that are giving a lot to talk about. Now, after knowing its price in dollars, what will be the price in Spain of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, 3080 and 3090? We answer your questions.

Nvidia GeForce RTX: how much will the RTX 3070, 3080 and 3090 cost in Spain?

Two years have passed since the launch of the GeForce RTX family, the first family of ray traced PC graphics units for all audiences. Now, what they call “the greatest generational leap of a GPU” in the history of the company is here with three models suitable for each type of audience (and pocket), depending on how high we want our experience to be and if we have of a computer capable of supporting the needs of these graphic beasts.



