Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti spotted at Amazon UK

With the most premium models of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 family on the market, even in the midst of serious stock problems, public attention has now turned to the company’s most affordable xx60 and xx50 series boards, with several rumors about cost-effective GPUs circulating on the internet.

Anyway, it looks like we now have a supposed date for the launch of Nvidia’s first intermediary. the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti was seen on the listings of two major UK retailers. The first, Amazon, already has pre-sales for the MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Ventus 2X OC, reinforcing the presence of 8GB of VRAM GDDR6 running at 1400MHz, in addition to having December 2 as the model availability date .

The store is selling at 3060 Ti Ventus for £ 490.18, or around US $ 585 (~ R $ 3,123), which is quite high for the category, but which must be related to the country’s taxation, and it is not possible to have one. real notion of the dollar price. The second company, Scan, is registered with Gigabyte NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti EAGLE 8GB, also scheduled for December 2, but until then priceless.

According to the Tom’s Hardware website, these are not the only models to be listed in Europe. Variants of Inno3D, Zotac, in addition to MSI and Gigabyte themselves can be found on websites in countries like Spain, Estonia and Latvia with prices ranging between € 484 and € 685, very high values ​​even when considering fees.

Still, there are chances of these values ​​being substitutes until the official announcement. Other than that, all variants are customized models, more expensive in nature due to the optimizations and modifications made to the original design. Anyway, if Amazon and Scan are correct, it won’t be long now to know more details about the RTX 3060 Ti.



