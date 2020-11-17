NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti performance revealed

With the introduction of new graphics cards by NVIDIA and AMD, the competition in the graphics card market has been taken to the next level. For the first time this year, AMD released a competitor to NVIDIA’s top model, increasing its claim in the market. While both companies introduced 3 models in the first place, leaks of new models continue to come. Now, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti performance has emerged.

For the RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti, we didn’t have to wait too long. The cards are expected to be introduced in the near future.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti performance leaked

With the development of technology, competition in the hardware market continues to increase. Increasing this competition, of course, benefits consumers the most. Introducing the new RTX 3000 series graphics cards in September, NVIDIA had released 3 models. While the RTX 3060 Ti is expected to arrive soon, the card is expected to have a price tag of $ 400.

If the RTX 3060 Ti really comes from this price band, it could rock the mid-to-upper tier. As you can see from the test results above, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti has passed the RTX 2080 SUPER with its performance. While games were tested at 1440p resolution, the highest settings were preferred. The processor used in the test system is specified as Intel Core i9-10900K. When we look at the power of the RTX 3060 Ti, it is a very ideal graphics card for 2K resolution at $ 400.

The box of Asus’ TUF series RTX 3060 Ti model was leaked recently. When we look at the box, we are faced with 8 GB GDDR6 VRAM. Other features of the card leaked:

17.4 billion transistors (same number as 3070)

4864 CUDA cores

152 Tensor cores

38 RT cores

1410 MHz base speed / 1665 MHz increased speed

16.2 TFLOPS power

14 Gbps memory clock speed

256-bit bus width

180-200W TDP

Of course, these features are leaking for now. These features may vary with the introduction of the card. The RTX 3060 Ti is expected to be introduced on December 2.



