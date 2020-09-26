NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti New Information Revealed

New details have emerged about the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, a mid-range graphics card with Ampere architecture, which NVIDIA will introduce in the coming months. The company is expected to release its Ti-based card after the AMD event on October 28th.

NVIDIA, one of the largest graphics card manufacturers in the world, introduced the RTX 30 series graphics cards built on the Ampere architecture earlier this month. Introducing its flagship cards in the first place, the company kept the more budget-friendly RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti models for later.

Although the middle class cards have not been introduced yet, new details continue to come. Videocardzz reports that the first mid-range Ampere card to be released this year, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti will likely be the first SKU in the series. The source also mentions some details about the hardware features of the card.

The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti will have 4864 CUDA cores:

According to the information obtained, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti will have a GA104-200 GPU with 4864 CUDA cores (1024 cores less than the RTX 3070). In addition to the GPU, similar to the RTX 3070, the card uses 8 GB GDDR6 memory with a speed of 14 Gbps, while the bus width will remain at 256 bits and the maximum bandwidth will be 448 GB / s.

It is also among the information that the RTX 3060 Ti will require less power. At this point, it was said that the special design cards were rated at 200 W, which means that the reference card would be around 180 W. If this number is correct, we can say that the RTX 3060 Ti will consume slightly more power than the RTX 2070 and RTX 2060 SUPER models, both rated at 175 W.

AMD, the biggest competitor of the green team in the industry, will launch the Navi 22 series on October 28th. For this reason, NVIDIA is expected to introduce the Ti-based variant of the RTX 3060 first. At this point, although the promotion date has not been confirmed yet, the company’s roadmap marks the end of next October.

It is reported that the GeForce RTX 3080, which will have 20 GB of memory, and the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, which will have 16 GB of memory, will also be released after the AMD event on October 28. We will continue to share with you as new details about the cards come in.



