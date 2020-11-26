NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti in performance test

Introducing the RTX 3000 series graphics cards on September 1, NVIDIA offered three top models for sale. The remaining models were expected to be introduced in the future. As we approach December, there is little time left for the introduction of the RTX 3060 Ti. As leaks continue to come about the card, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti performance test has also surfaced.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti performance test revealed

The RTX 3060 Ti, which managed to get more points than the RTX 2080 SUPER in 3DMark tests, will have a price tag of about $ 400. Considering that the RTX 2080 SUPER has a price tag of $ 699, we see that NVIDIA’s aggressive pricing policy in the RTX 3000 series continues. Produced for 2K resolution, RTX 3060 Ti will not suffer in 4K resolution in DLSS supported games.

When we look at the 3DMark tests, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti has achieved 30706 points in the Fire Strike performance test and 12175 points in the Time Spy test. The interesting thing is that although the RTX 3070 has an extra 1024 CUDA cores, it is only 12 percent more performance than the RTX 3060 Ti. Considering the RTX 3070 has a price tag of $ 499, the RTX 3060 Ti would be a good alternative for 2K resolution.

If we talk about the leaked features of the RTX 3060 Ti, the card comes with 8 GB GDRR6 VRAM. The graphics card with 16.2 TFLOPS power has 1410 MHz base, 1665 MHz increased frequency. RTX 3060 Ti has 14 Gbps memory clock speed and 256-bit bus width. The video card, which has 38 RT cores, additionally includes 152 Tensor cores. Of course, it is worth remembering that these features are still leaks and may change until the launch date.



