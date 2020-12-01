NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti announced! Here is the price

NVIDIA, which announced its new RTX 3000 series graphics cards on September 1, has kept its silence ever since. Although there were leaks about the RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti, there was no official announcement by NVIDIA. With the little preliminary announcement of the RTX 3060 Ti, NVIDIA broke this silence. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti price and release date have also been announced. Performance data for the RTX 3060 Ti is also shared by NVIDIA.

With the new RT cores and Tensor cores, the RTX 3060 Ti has a performance not far from the 3070.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti price and release date announced

The RTX 3000 series, which was produced by 8 nm Samsung, made a very ambitious exit. Moreover, although NVIDIA has pleased consumers with a much more aggressive price policy than expected, there has been a stock shortage for a long time. NVIDIA’s claim that it sells more cards to crypto miners is seen as one of the main reasons for stock shortages.

According to the data announced by NVIDIA, the RTX 3060 Ti is more powerful than the RTX 2080 SUPER. Although there are no big differences from time to time in the game, the 3060 Ti has reached a very strong position, especially on the rendering performance side. The reference design NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card has a starting price of $ 399, and is expected to take its place on the shelves on December 2. It is not known how much stock will be offered in the first place. Considering that the RTX 2080 SUPER was launched with a price tag of $ 699, NVIDIA has taken the same aggressive attitude in terms of price.

For the 3060 Ti, it is stated to be the first member of the RTX 3060 series. This means we will not wait long for the RTX 3060. Coming with a 2-fan design like the RTX 3070, the RTX 3060 Ti comes with 8 GB GDDR6 VRAM. Although the TDP value of the card is not known exactly, it is estimated to be between 180W and 200W.

The 3060 Ti with 4864 CUDA and 38 RT cores, additionally has 152 Tensor cores. The 16.2 TFLOPS graphics card has a memory clock speed of 14 Gbps and a 256-bit bus width.

According to many experts, end users will not be able to access new graphics cards until 2021 due to stock shortages. Although the RTX 3060 Ti is released on December 2, it may take 1 or 2 months for the card to reach large audiences.



