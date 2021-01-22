Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000: mobile versions

During CES 2021, which took place last week, Nvidia held its Game On event, in which it made GeForce RTX 3060 official, the company’s newest low-cost solution, as well as variants for the RTX 3000 family notebooks. Composed by RTX 3060 , RTX 3070 and RTX 3080, the company’s mobile line of GPUs presents significant changes both in relation to its predecessors, as for the desktop variants.

Today, new details regarding the configurations of each GPU, in addition to their consumption, were released on the social network Weibo. The most prominent change is due to Max-Q Design, which now becomes Max-Q Technology. Max-Q Design was a variant of Nvidia notebook GPUs aimed at smaller notebooks, aiming to optimize performance in relation to heat generation.

These variants, having a lower consumption (TGP) ended up showing reduced performance when compared to the traditional versions, known as Max-P. Max-Q Technology comes to change that, employing three levels of consumption: Total Graphics Power (TGP), which defines whether the GPU in question will be Max-Q or Max-P, Configurable Total Graphics Power (cTGP) and PPAB.

CTGP is a gain range under traditional TGP by which notebook manufacturers can increase consumption. Meanwhile, PPAB uses AI to add an additional boost to consumption according to the needs of the GPU, raising the TGP by up to 15W on Max-P GPUs and up to 20W on Max-Q variants. In the best possible scenario, a well-cooled Max-Q GPU can reach the same maximum consumption level as a Max-P variant, reaching its full performance potential.

As sources on the NotebookCheck website report, manufacturers will have complete freedom to adjust cTGP and PPAB, even if the common TGP is maintained. However, the Max-Q nomenclature for certain laptops will be abolished, making it almost impossible to find out whether a particular model features a Max-Q or Max-P GPU without further analysis.