Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000: ASUS burned the beginning

After two years of waiting and a ton of rumors and leaks, the big day has come to meet Nvidia’s new generation of video cards. The GeForce RTX 3000 line promises to be the new benchmark in performance in the market, but few details have been officially confirmed so far. The official announcement takes place today, at 1 pm in Brasília time.

However, it seems that ASUS has decided to burn the start and distributes to some press vehicles a release detailing its models based on the new family of GPUs. Giving greater emphasis to the improved cooling system of the new plates, the company ended up confirming a good number of details of the Ampere series, in addition to delivering some interesting news.

The first of these is the new generation nomenclature, which should in fact be called RTX 3000. As expected, the RTX 3070, RTX 3080 and the newcomer RTX 3090 will be announced today, starting in September. more powerful chip, which will equip the most robust variants of the line, were also confirmed.

Therefore, the RTX 3090 will bring 5,248 CUDA cores, accompanied by the new generation of RT and Tensor cores, which will result in respectable performance gains per Watt of 1.9 times, also following the rumors of a 50% increase in performance. In addition, the new top of the line had the confirmed 24GB of GDDR6X RAM, use of the PCI-E 4.0 interface, as well as HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4a ports, necessary for the 8K resolution, which according to ASUS is achieved by the GPU.

Meanwhile, the RTX 3080 is more modest, with 4,352 CUDA cores, the same amount found on the RTX 2080Ti, in addition to 10GB of VRAM GDDR6X. It is not clear whether the performance leap seen in the most powerful sister will also be present here. The interface and connections, however, remain the same.

Finally, only a few details of the RTX 3070 were released, specifically its amount of memory and power connectors. In the intermediate variant, we will have 8GB of VRAM GDDR6, which shows that Nvidia must follow the same strategy used in the 10 Pascal series, with the fastest memories being reserved for the most powerful GPUs. In addition, the 3070 was the only one to have its power system demonstrated, using the same 8 pins of the current generation, but with no TDP revealed.

Like the Founder’s Edition models, the ASUS boards, belonging to the Strix, TUF and Dual lines, also had their cooling system redesigned, with the Strix line receiving three fans, a larger heat sink with a general size to occupy 2.9 slots of the motherboard, redesigned power system and special feature that considers CPU and GPU temperatures to manage fan speed, as well as opening in the backplate to eliminate hot air, as well as the TUF line, whose main differential is the use of materials with military resistance certification.

Interestingly, the Dual line seems to contain only the RTX 3070, adopting, as the name suggests, the use of only two fans. This is probably due to the high TDP of the most robust models, which can reach 350W. Anyway, there is very little left now to know all the details of the GeForce RTX 3000 family, including official performance numbers and configuration details.



