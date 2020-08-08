NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series release date announced

The highly anticipated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series release date showed itself. Preparing to bring new generation graphics cards to users, NVIDIA aims to make a name for itself with its top-level models. The series, which will be launched as NVIDIA GeForce RTX Ampere Gaming Graphics Cards, shows itself as the RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3080, RTX 3070 and RTX 3060. VRAM values ​​have shown itself for the Ampere series before and the interest has increased even more.

RTX 30 series release date revealed

The computer world is very close to the new generation graphics cards. According to the leaked information, the new generation game-oriented graphics card series will try to balance the market after the Turing series. Moreover, it is not necessary to wait long for the emerging date.

According to the information received, the release date of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series was set as September 9. Models that will meet with gamers as a 4K game-oriented graphics card can also be opened for pre-order on the day it is introduced. Thus, players will be able to purchase new equipment directly.

It is stated that the deliveries can be made within 1-2 weeks after pre-order. It is also stated that the RTX 3070 model will be launched next October, and the RTX 3060 model in November. The RTX 3080 Ti features, which will be introduced on September 9, include 5248 CUDA cores, 12 GB GDDR6 memory and 384 bits. The other model RTX 3080 Ti features 4352 CUDA cores, 10 GB GDDR6 memory and 320 bits.



