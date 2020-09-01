Nvidia GeForce RTX 30, latency and flow improvements

The new GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs, announced this Tuesday (1) by Nvidia, bring with them important news both for those who play – professionally or not – and for those who produce.

Among them, the company’s CEO, Jensen Huang, points out that the Fortnite game is now compatible with real-time tracking of light rays (Ray Tracing). But in this case, Nvidia brings a focus to three other technologies that can improve the overall gaming experience.

The first of these new technologies is Nvidia Reflex. She is

responsible for optimizing the system latency measurement, helping the player to obtain a better response time. You can reduce latency by up to 50% and detect mouse commands more accurately.

This set brings together ‘Reflex Low-Latency’ and ‘Reflex Latency Analyzer’ technologies. Both are available in games like Valorant, Call of Duty Warzone, and on monitors from Asus, Alienware, Acer and MSI.

Streamer improvements

With Nvidia Broadcast, the company highlights the universal plug-in that enhances the quality of microphones and webcams using Artificial Intelligence effects. It promises to remove audio noise, background effects and adjust the camera’s frame.

Nvidia also reinforces the use of Omniverse Machinima. The technology allows mixing the real world with the digital simulating physics, light, materials and AI. It can be used to create characters in games using the users’ own webcam, in addition to producing face and voice animations.

The new RTX 3070, RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 cards reach 30 teraflops and will be launched between September and October. The price ranges from $ 499 to $ 1,499.



