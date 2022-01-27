NVIDIA GeForce Now Receives a New Wave of Gaming and Support on LG TVs

GeForce Now: The manufacturer confirms the new titles that are added to the GeForce Now subscription before the end of January. Support arrives on LG TVs. NVIDIA has published the titles that join your GeForce Now subscription as of this very moment. Five are added among the main clients that the company deals with, such as the Epic Games Store, Steam and Ubisoft Connect.

GeForce Now is reinforced: new games arrive

Deadly Online 2 – Steam

Daemon X Machina – Epic Games Store

Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition – Steam and Epic Games Store

Tropico 6 – Epic Games Store

Assassin’s Creed III Deluxe Edition – Ubisoft Connect

If you have any of them linked to your profile, you will have the opportunity to play it via streaming.

Graphics enhancements and new platforms join GeForce Now

GeForce Now lands on LG TVs. After a beta period in recent months, the final version of the application is already in the Content Store of all the manufacturer’s models from 2021, both in OLED, QNED, NanoCell and UHD panels. You can find it in the ‘games’ section or through this link.

Among the novelties of the subscription are several adjustments in the scaling of the image, which allows you to increase the resolution. If you play it on Shield TV devices or on a PC with select NVIDIA graphics cards, you can enable artificial intelligence to improve the final result. If not, you can choose between ‘Enhanced’ and ‘Standard’.

You can also modify the quality of the broadcast in real time thanks to the new overlay interface. If you play in a browser you will see that the quality of the experience has been increased; now assigns the ideal resolution on those devices that are not capable of decoding video with a high streaming bitrate.