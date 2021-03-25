Nvidia GeForce Now receives 12 new games

Nvidia’s video game streaming service welcomes a handful of new titles and offers interesting discounts on many more.

GeForce Now, Nvidia’s streaming video game service, continues to grow month by month with new and interesting additions to its catalog since its inception in Spain at the beginning of last year. And it is that thanks to its particular conditions, its users can enjoy their games already acquired on Steam, Epic Games or GOG wherever they want. And this time, GeForce Now adds up to 12 new games to its offering, in addition to offering new discounts on another 21 more titles.

GeForce Now increases its game catalog

Thus, among the most outstanding novelties we find Spacebase Startopia, Overcooked! All you can Eat or Paradise Lost, among others; The 12 new games coming to GeForce Now are:

Spacebase Startopia (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Overcooked! All you can Eat! (Steam)

Paradise Lost (Steam)

Door Kickers (Steam)

Evoland Legendary Edition (Steam)

Iron Conflict (Steam)

Railroad Corporation (Steam)

Sword and Fairy 7 Trial (Steam)

Thief Gold (Steam)

Trackmania United Forever (Steam)

Worms Reloaded (Steam)

Wrench (Steam)

On the other hand, GeForce Now offers up to 21 discounted video games belonging to different publishers:

Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – On sale until 9/4 (Ubisoft Connect, Epic Games Store)

Immortals Fenyx Rising – On sale until 9/4 (Ubisoft Connect, Epic Games Store)

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World – On sale until 9/4 (Ubisoft Connect, Epic Games Store)

Watch Dogs: Legion – On sale until 9/4 (Ubisoft Connect, Epic Games Store)

Square enix

Just Cause 3 – 85% off until 3/29 (Steam)

Just Cause 4: Reloaded – 80% off until 3/29 (Steam)

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration – 80% off until 3/29 (Steam)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition – 75% off until 3/29 (Steam)

Deep silver

Gods Will Fall – 20% off until 8/4 (Epic Games Store)

Metro Exodus: Standard Edition – 66% off until 8/4 (Epic Games Store)

Outward – 70% off until 3/29 (Steam)

Kalypso Media

Commandos 2 – HD Remaster – 40% off until 3/29 (Steam)

Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars – 50% off until 3/29 (Steam)

Praetorians – HD Remaster – 40% off until 3/29 (Steam)

Other Thursday GFN offers

Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 – 60% off until 2/4 (Steam)

Farm Manager 2018 – 90% off until 2/4 (Steam)

Lonely Mountains: Downhill – 33% off until 3/31 (Steam)

Superhot – 60% off until 3/29 (Steam)

Superhot: Mind Control Delete – 60% off until 3/29 (Steam)

Thief Simulator – 62% off until 2/4 (Steam)

Tower of Time – 75% off until 1/4 (Steam)