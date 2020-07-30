NVIDIA GeForce NOW is synchronized with Steam library

GeForce NOW, NVIDIA’s game streaming service, debuted as an option for those who don’t have PCs with enough hardware to run more elaborate games, but still want to enjoy great gaming.

The service, which started testing for Android last year and was made available in February, has been gaining more and more attention in the market, after all, it was one of the pioneers with this proposal.

NVIDIA had promised to announce new games for GeForce NOW every week, the good news is that, in the last few months, it has managed to keep that promise – in early July, for example, 10 games were added.

This week, for example, users were treated to 11 new titles that include big names like Far Cry 3, Life is Strange – Before The Storm, Magic the Gathering: Arena and more. The complete list you can check below:

Steam

Blightbound

Hellpoint

Dead Age 2

Life is Strange – Before The Storm

Stationeers

Epic Games

Far Cry 3

For The King

Magic the Gathering: Arena

South Park: The Stick of Truth

This War of Mine

My.com

Warface

In addition to the news mentioned above, NVIDIA also included the possibility of synchronizing with the Steam game library, simply by going to Settings> Sync Game.

Once you authorize access to your Steam account, the feature will be able to identify all games supported by GeForce NOW, automatically adding them to the “My library” section in the application.

At the moment, GeForce NOW is not yet available in Brazil, nor does it have a set date for a release. However, interested users can gain access using services such as VPNs, which “mask” the machine’s location.



